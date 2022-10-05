Barclays Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $130.00

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.93.

3M Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE MMM opened at $115.62 on Monday. 3M has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $138.11.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

