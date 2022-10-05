NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $16,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

