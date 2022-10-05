Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMT. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 42,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.