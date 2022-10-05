Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $118.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

