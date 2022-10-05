Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $21.42

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Playtika by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Playtika by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.44 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

