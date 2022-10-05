Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Trading 9.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.72. 2,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,043,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,731 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,208 shares in the company, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $374,142 in the last three months. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $946.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after acquiring an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,416,000 after acquiring an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Articles

