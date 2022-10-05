AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Down 4.7% on Insider Selling

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.52. 5,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 887,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Specifically, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $35,416.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 720,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 4,564 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $35,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,804 over the last three months. 54.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

AlloVir Stock Up 13.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $815.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at $9,724,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 66.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 753,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 468.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 248,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 27.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 145,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.