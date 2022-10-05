Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 51133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares in the company, valued at $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,852,421.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 71,111 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 159.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 39,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

