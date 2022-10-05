Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $55.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $49.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,120,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,798,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.