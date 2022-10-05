Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $2.50

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $2.75 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

LFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LFT opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $111.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.19. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.6% during the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,576,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 745,180 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

