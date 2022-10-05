Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Rackspace Technology traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 8843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 17.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

