Block (NYSE:SQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 33674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Specifically, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $301,359.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,789.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,412 shares of company stock worth $24,833,572. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Evercore ISI cut Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block Trading Up 11.9 %

The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 37.0% in the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 7.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

