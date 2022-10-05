Barclays Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $115.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $84.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crown by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

