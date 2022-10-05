AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AGNC Investment traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 88145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

