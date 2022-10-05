Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark traded as low as $111.93 and last traded at $112.94, with a volume of 12310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.54.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.