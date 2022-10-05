Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.
EFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Ellington Financial Stock Up 9.2 %
EFC stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
