Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ellington Financial traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 3493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 591.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Ellington Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $752.98 million, a P/E ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

