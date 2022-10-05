Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1468807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,477,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $329,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.