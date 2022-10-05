Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 3736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Specifically, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet purchased 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

Redfin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after buying an additional 1,839,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $16,882,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after acquiring an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $4,258,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

