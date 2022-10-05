United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as low as $159.42 and last traded at $163.09, with a volume of 3461147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

