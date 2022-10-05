Bank of America Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Underperform

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $31.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

Shares of LTHM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

