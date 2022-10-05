Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $265.25, but opened at $252.77. Tesla shares last traded at $245.81, with a volume of 521,202 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,750 shares of company stock valued at $40,199,130 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.47.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

