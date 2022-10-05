Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $135.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $95.72 and last traded at $96.77, with a volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

