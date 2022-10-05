Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading Up 9.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.86 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 6,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 229,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Specifically, Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $206,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.