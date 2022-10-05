Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.50. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Broadmark Realty Capital traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 3,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 962,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,453 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 145,257 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 474,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 125,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

