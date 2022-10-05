PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 3553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Insider Activity

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 753,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

