PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.50. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust traded as low as $11.13 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 3553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.
PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.
Insider Activity
In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.41%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.