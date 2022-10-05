Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 119309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 40.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 34.92%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

