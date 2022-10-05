eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $44.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 22716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

