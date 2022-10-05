Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVLU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $193.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after buying an additional 405,422 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,069,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 227,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.