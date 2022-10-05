Surmodics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Surmodics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $453.70 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 11.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

