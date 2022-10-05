National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

TELUS Stock Up 1.1 %

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.55.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$28.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.43. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$27.26 and a 1 year high of C$34.65.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

