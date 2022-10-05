Barclays Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target to €46.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNYJY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.65. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

