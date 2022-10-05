Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ING Group raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

