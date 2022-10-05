Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target to €86.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

LGRDY stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

