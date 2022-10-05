Brokerages Set Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target at 64.53

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 64.53.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN opened at 36.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.79. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 337.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

