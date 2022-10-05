Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives $16.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 1.8 %

TCN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.23.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $155.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 170.54% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $20,130,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

