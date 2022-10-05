Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $41.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:MAIN opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

