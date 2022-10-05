Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Receives $11.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarus Securities lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 61.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Price Performance

Shares of GBNH opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.89% and a negative return on equity of 204.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.