Analysts Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target at $39.25

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

KOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 518.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 464,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 389,598 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

