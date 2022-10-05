K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

K92 Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

KNTNF opened at $6.03 on Monday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

