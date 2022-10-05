Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

