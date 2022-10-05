V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

V.F. Stock Up 1.5 %

VFC stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. V.F. has a 12 month low of $29.32 and a 12 month high of $78.91.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.