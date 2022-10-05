Zacks Research Weighs in on Nutanix, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Nutanix in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Nutanix stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

