Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Decreased by Analyst

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for LCI Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LCII. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $101.03 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.32 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.