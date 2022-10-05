Zacks Research Comments on Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cardiovascular Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.88 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 15.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $14.43 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $604.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 708,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 461,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 271,649 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 150,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

