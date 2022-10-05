Brokers Set Expectations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($176.53) to €167.00 ($170.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($198.98) to €185.00 ($188.78) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Shares of ESLOY opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $110.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

