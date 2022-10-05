Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Issued By KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note issued on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.55%.
Insider Activity
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
