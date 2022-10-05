Zacks Research Weighs in on Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CARR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

