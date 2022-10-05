FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.15. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share.
Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 5.1 %
Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 206,008 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,415 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.
Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile
Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.
