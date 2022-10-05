Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

VCTR stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $216.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $143,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

